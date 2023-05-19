Dala horse paint and sip May 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Celebrate Norwegian horses on Sunday in Clyde Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Join us for an afternoon of Norwegian fun in Clyde Park at Sunnyside Farms on Sunday, May 21.Festivities start at 1 p.m. and include food, fun, Norwegian culture and painting.It’s called the Syttende Mai Celebration. Bring your favorite Norwegian snack to share. Learn about the wooden Dala Horse and paint one yourself.The event is a fundraiser for Sunnyside Farms and all proceeds go to supporting its programs such as horse camps, horse therapy and Norwegian Fjord horse breeding. Donation: $65.Contact Wendy to RSVP at wendy@sunnysidefjords.org. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food The Economy Finance Zootechnics Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Montana Bozeman Symphony to perform Mahler’s “Titan” June 10, 11 1 hr ago +5 Local Sax & Fryer celebrates 140 years in business 2 hrs ago +2 Local Local tanning salon offers cryotherapy services 2 hrs ago Local Lewis & Clark exhibit opens at the Chamber 2 hrs ago Local Blake jams The Goat 2 hrs ago Local Dala horse paint and sip 2 hrs ago Trending now Livingston city order moves location of possible protests related to Drag Story Hour Park High valedictorians 2023 Board tables discussion of reassigning principal Coroner identifies woman found dead in Yellowstone Heavy metal at The Mint