Park County has implemented one-time fees for licensed establishments that require inspections by the Park City-County Health Department.
Establishments include restaurants, spas, farmers markets, concerts with food vendors, food trucks, campgrounds, pools, wholesale food establishments, trailer courts, hotels, body art businesses, and more. Fees can be waived for nonprofits, according to information county staff presented to the Commission on March 7.
The pre-licensing inspection fee for these establishments is $75 and the re-inspection fee is $150.
The plan review fees, as approved unanimously by the commission last week, are as follows:
- Temporary food establishment — $50
- Large retail food establishment — $100
- Small retail food establishment — $75
- Wholesale retail food establishment — $75
- Large public accommodation — $100
- Medium public accommodation — $75
- Small public accommodation — $50
- Body art — $75
- Trailer court/campground — $75
- Swimming pool/spa — $75
These fees were calculated based on actual costs the county incurs for plan reviews and pre-license inspections performed by the Health Department, according to the resolution adopted Tuesday by the Commission. The fees reimburse the county for the cost of salaries, travel time and insurance, according to information the staff presented to the Commission.
It’s not “a money maker,” one staffer told the Commission.
The fees also are intended to incentivize establishments to submit applications without deficiencies.
“I think it’s a great idea to try to recoup some of these expenses,” said District 2 Park County Commissioner Bill Berg.
Plan review requirements vary among establishments, according to state law. For example, food establishments, prior to construction or remodel, must submit plans to the county Health Department, pass a pre-opening inspection, and more. Requirements can be found at https://bit.ly/3mGgeCs.
Campgrounds and trailer courts, if undergoing new construction, alteration or enlargements, or reactivation of a previously licensed establishment, must submit DEQ Certificate of Subdivision Approval, or county environmental health documentation that it is not required; DEQ approval of any Public Water Supply Systems or Public Wastewater Systems that will be built; scaled plans showing the number and size of all trailer spaces and /or campsites; and more. These requirements can be found at https://bit.ly/3Tlu1Lb.
Requirements for all licensed establishments can be found at https://bit.ly/3YChfZA.
Skate while you can
There have been more days to ice skate this year than last year, according to Park County Fairgrounds & Parks Director Morgan Squires, but there’s no telling how many more residents have.
“It’s hard to know how long the weather is going to continue and give us good ice so I’d encourage people to come down and skate while you can,” Squires said during the March 7 Commission meeting.
Paved and chip sealed, or gravel?
Does paving and chip sealing a road create better traction in winter than leaving a road as gravel? Some residents near Jardine Road near Gardiner are of the opinion that paving and chip sealing the road will lead to less traction and more speeding, according to Berg. At Tuesday’s Commission meeting, Berg asked his colleagues and county staff what the convention wisdom is on this. County staff said pavement combined with sufficient plowing is best, and also would improve summertime driving conditions.
District 3 Park County Commissioner Clint Tinsley agreed.
“It should be a better plow,” Tinsley said. “It [snow] also will melt off there much faster on a paved, chip-sealed road than a gravel road. Much faster.”
Berg added that a lot of Jardine Road is south facing, which helps with snow melt.
Tinsley said when Sun Avenue was paved years ago, “everybody thought we were absolutely nuts, because it’s a very steep road.”
“And we paved it, we had less problems after we paved it, than we ever did,” Tinsley said. “So I know it does work, and I know it’d be a better road.”
Bridge wreckage removed from river
Work crews have finished removing Carbella Bridge debris from the Yellowstone River, according to Park County Public Works’ Director Matt Whitman.
He told county commissioners March 7 that three large sections were removed totaling about 20 tons of steel.
“We know this time we did get everything out of the water,” Wittman said.
This should make it safer for people who want to enter the river for recreational purposes, he indicated.
Bids for a new bridge are scheduled to be opened March 21, he said.
More on that project can be read at https://bit.ly/3ZxoUcS.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.