Park County has implemented one-time fees for licensed establishments that require inspections by the Park City-County Health Department.

Establishments include restaurants, spas, farmers markets, concerts with food vendors, food trucks, campgrounds, pools, wholesale food establishments, trailer courts, hotels, body art businesses, and more. Fees can be waived for nonprofits, according to information county staff presented to the Commission on March 7.

