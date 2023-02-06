Park County is being sued over allegations it failed to maintain Pine Creek Road in a manner that would have prevented a motorcycle crash on Aug. 15, 2021.

On or about that day, Patrick Tomas, then a resident of Tacoma, Washington, was riding his motorcycle on Pine Creek Road in Park County when “he hit a series of large potholes,” according to his complaint filed on April 13, 2022, in Montana Sixth Judicial District Court, Park County.