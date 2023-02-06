Park County is being sued over allegations it failed to maintain Pine Creek Road in a manner that would have prevented a motorcycle crash on Aug. 15, 2021.
On or about that day, Patrick Tomas, then a resident of Tacoma, Washington, was riding his motorcycle on Pine Creek Road in Park County when “he hit a series of large potholes,” according to his complaint filed on April 13, 2022, in Montana Sixth Judicial District Court, Park County.
“This caused him to be thrown from his motorcycle, which overturned,” reads the complaint. “Plaintiff struck his chest, left shoulder, and head on the surface of the road, breaking his collarbone and injuring his left arm and head. His motorcycle sustained extensive damage.”
The county, in its response filed June 20, 2022, admits there were potholes on Pine Creek Road and that Tomas lost control of his vehicle and sustained “some injuries.”
“Park County lacks sufficient knowledge or information to form a belief as to the truth of the remaining allegations therein and therefore, denies,” reads the county’s answer to the suit.
The county also denied Tomas’ allegations that the county “violated its duty of care and was negligent” by allowing the potholes to form and by not repairing them.
“It was also negligent in failing to place signage warning motorists of the damaged stretch of roadway,” reads the complaint. “It was reasonably foreseeable that a motorist such as Plaintiff would strike one or more of the deep potholes in question, and suffer injury to himself and/or suffer damage to his vehicle.”
The city explicitly denied this allegation in its answer.
Tomas seeks a judgment against the county “in an amount to be proven at trial” and also seeks “an award for all compensatory, general, and special damages recoverable under Montana law,” and any other relief the court may deem just and proper, including costs of suit, according to his complaint.
The county claims Tomas’ claims are barred by the public duty doctrine. Government officials have no legal duty to protect an individual citizen from harm caused by a third person absent a special duty or special relationship, under this doctrine.
Tomas failed to take reasonable care to minimize or otherwise mitigate any damages he suffered, and any injuries he suffered were caused by “his own comparative negligence,” according to the county’s answer.
The county asked the court to dismiss Tomas’ complaint with prejudice and to award the county court costs, attorney fees and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.
Sixth Judicial District Judge Brenda Gilbert has taken action to expedite the case, having ordered that all discovery and associated responses be complete by Feb. 15. Witness and exhibit lists must be exchanged by March 7, according to her order. Attorneys must confer and select and select a settlement master or mediator by April 14.
“No case will be set for trial unless a master-supervised settlement conference or mediation has been held, unless waived by stipulation of all counsel and unrepresented parties and approved by Court order,” her order reads.