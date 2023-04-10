If Park County updates its floodplain maps, some homeowners would no longer have to bear the burden of costly surveyor fees to prove their properties are not in a floodplain, county officials say.
The county’s current FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps are outdated, having been adopted in 2011 and based on data collected several years before that, according to a county staff report presented to commissioners on April 4.
“Our maps are severely out of date and the burden is on the property owners to prove that those maps are out of date,” said Park County Planner Lawson Moorman to the Commission. “So if someone’s house is actually outside of the floodplain, but the maps show them as in the floodplain, they have to go out and hire a surveyor, file the paperwork with FEMA. I’ve actually dealt with two separate individuals last week who are going through this, who expressed frustration. I mentioned we are working on this.”
Commissioners voted unanimously on April 4 to approve sending a letter to Steve Story, Montana DNRC Water Operations chief, to seek updated maps. The DNRC administers FEMA funds for updating floodplain maps.
The effort to obtain updated maps from DNRC began shortly after last summer’s flooding, Moorman said. The effort is in its second phase, which is “data collection and public outreach,” he told commissioners.
“The unprecedented flooding event that occurred in June 2022 further exacerbated discrepancies in our effective FEMA Firm Maps adopted in 2011,” reads the letter. “These discrepancies continue to put the burden of clarification on Park County and its residents. Park County is committed to protecting the river systems, managing flood risks and participating in the National Flood Insurance Program. Updated studies will be an asset to Park County residents and accurate information would allow for better planning at the community level and reduce confusion for current and future property owners along our riparian corridors.”
The new maps may be ready for adoptions by 2025, according to Moorman.
“It is a very approximate timeline, because it is essentially a FEMA grant that the DNRC applied for and is administering on our behalf,” Moorman said in a Monday email. “There is no cost to the county except my involvement.”
