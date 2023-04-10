If Park County updates its floodplain maps, some homeowners would no longer have to bear the burden of costly surveyor fees to prove their properties are not in a floodplain, county officials say.

The county’s current FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Maps are outdated, having been adopted in 2011 and based on data collected several years before that, according to a county staff report presented to commissioners on April 4.

