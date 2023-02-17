The Park County Planning Board took the first step Thursday in implementing a system to enhance public engagement in county affairs.
The board voted unanimously to create a subcommittee composed of three board members and as many as eight citizens from around the county. The subcommittee will create a public engagement plan to present to the county commission for approval or rejection.
“We want to work together and put together something really awesome, I’m hoping,” said board member Bryan Wells.
Before the vote, the board discussed the importance of having diverse viewpoints represented on the subcommittee. They spoke of needing input from small business owners, city residents, people living in “the donut” area outside the city limits, agricultural-oriented residents and residents in Shields Valley, Cooke City, Emigrant, Gardiner and elsewhere.
One purpose of the subcommittee is to enhance the flow of information from county residents to the county commissioners.
“We just want to reach out to areas where people feel left out,” Wells told the board.
The subcommittee will meet twice a month and may have an engagement plan developed in four weeks, according to information presented at the meeting.
Names of potential subcommittee members will be presented to the Planning Board next month. Wells, Zachary Park and Taya Cromley — members of the new subcommittee — will present the names.
Anyone who wants to put their hat in the ring or suggest subcommittee members can contact the planning board at https://bit.ly/3KyrTNN.