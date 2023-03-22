Officials are seeking to fund solar panels and a new roof for the exhibit hall at the Park County Fairgrounds.
The roof replacement project is anticipated to cost $325,000, according to information presented at Tuesday’s meeting of the Park County Fairgrounds & Parks board. This would be enough to also provide insulation for the roof, but not the walls, according to Morgan Squires, director of Park County Fairgrounds & Parks. The $325,000 was allocated from Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds, which come from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
While a solar array would be more than $80,000, county commissioners have allocated $60,000 in funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA. The ARPA funds do not have to be paid back. The county applied for a grant to try to pay the difference, Squires said.
A solar array, if large enough, might produce 44,000 KW hours per year, Squires said. The monthly cost of electricity at the fairgrounds is at least $1,000, Squires told The Livingston Enterprise on Wednesday.
The estimated cost savings in the first year of using the proposed solar array is $5,192, and the estimated savings over the 40-year lifespan of the array is $538,000, Squires said Wednesday.
