Officials are seeking to fund solar panels and a new roof for the exhibit hall at the Park County Fairgrounds.

The roof replacement project is anticipated to cost $325,000, according to information presented at Tuesday’s meeting of the Park County Fairgrounds & Parks board. This would be enough to also provide insulation for the roof, but not the walls, according to Morgan Squires, director of Park County Fairgrounds & Parks. The $325,000 was allocated from Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds, which come from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

