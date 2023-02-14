Park County commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday morning to pass a parking ordinance on first reading for the Pine Creek area.
The proposed ordinance, a copy of which can be read on the county’s website or in-person at the City/County Complex, is intended to establish “reasonable parking regulations” for the Pine Creek area due to current parking practices that present a safety hazard and interferes with the movement of traffic, according to the language of the proposed law.
The proposed ordinance would make it unlawful for any person to park a motor vehicle on various roads near Pine Creek Lodge, a concert venue whose parking arrangements have vexed some neighbors. If the commission passes the ordinance on second reading, the law would go into effect June 1. Delaying the effective date of the ordinance beyond the normal 30 days from the time of approval is intended to give the venue time to make other parking arrangements.
The affected roads would be Frelich Lane; Deep Creek Bench Road, beginning at East River Road and continuing east for 1 mile; Deep Creek South Fork Road, beginning at East River Road and continuing east for 1 mile; and East River Road, from Deep Creek Bench Road to Barney Creek Road, and Pine Creek Road.
Luccock Park Road was removed from the proposed ordinance, and parking there will be monitored by the Forest Service, according to a county commissioner.
Violations of the proposed ordinance may result in vehicles being removed and defendants being fined up to $500.
“Costs associated with vehicle removal will be paid by the owner of the vehicle in violation,” reads the proposed ordinance. “Any violation of this chapter, unless otherwise specified, shall constitute a misdemeanor under the laws of the state of Montana and this Ordinance. For any violation of this chapter, the registered owner of the vehicle at the time of the violation shall be personally responsible. It shall be no defense to such charge that the vehicle was illegally parked by another unless it is shown that at such time the vehicle was being used without the consent of the owner.”
Since the proposed ordinance was approved on first reading Tuesday, a second and final vote could occur on Feb. 28 in the absence of substantive changes to the proposal, according to Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
Public input submitted during hearings on Jan. 24 and 31 indicated there are problems with parked vehicles on these roads, according to the proposed ordinance.
“The public commented that parking along the roads included in this Ordinance interferes with the movement of traffic,” reads the proposed ordinance. “Pursuant to this information from the public, and information from the Park County Sheriff’s Office, rural fire officials, and emergency responders, the Commission finds that allowing parking on the roads shown on the attached map as Exhibit 1 would unduly interfere with the free movement of traffic and present a safety hazard. A parking prohibition in the Pine Creek area is reasonable and appropriate.”
Voting against the ordinance was new Commissioner Mike Story.