Pine Creek Lodge

A proposed ordinance would make it unlawful for any person to park a motor vehicle on various roads near Pine Creek Lodge, a concert venue whose parking arrangements have vexed some neighbors.

 Photo John Carroll

Park County commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday morning to pass a parking ordinance on first reading for the Pine Creek area.

The proposed ordinance, a copy of which can be read on the county’s website or in-person at the City/County Complex, is intended to establish “reasonable parking regulations” for the Pine Creek area due to current parking practices that present a safety hazard and interferes with the movement of traffic, according to the language of the proposed law.