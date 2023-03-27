Mary Fillbach was one of Counterpoint’s first clients when the nonprofit opened in 1976 in Livingston to serve residents with disabilities.

On Saturday, friends, staff, board members and community residents showed up at the Park County Fairgrounds to celebrate Fillbach’s 80th birthday. There was cake to eat, presents to open, music to play, and dancing to be done.

