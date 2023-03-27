Mary Fillbach was one of Counterpoint’s first clients when the nonprofit opened in 1976 in Livingston to serve residents with disabilities.
On Saturday, friends, staff, board members and community residents showed up at the Park County Fairgrounds to celebrate Fillbach’s 80th birthday. There was cake to eat, presents to open, music to play, and dancing to be done.
“Mary is a bonafide fixture in our community,” wrote Scott McMillion, a board member of Counterpoint, on social media. “So it was time to party! She boogied, she laughed, she sang karaoke and did some get-down with her friends.”
Becki Carlson, a vocational specialist at Counterpoint, who works closely with Fillbach, estimated about 70 people showed up for the celebratory occasion.
“It was a huge team effort getting this party together,” said Carlson, who has worked at Counterpoint off and on for 20 years. “We had a karaoke deejay, and Mary sang ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ It was beautiful. It was awesome.”
The theme of the birthday party was playing cards and poker, as Fillbach “loves playing with playing cards,” said Carlson. Appropriately, playing cards were displayed on Fillbach’s birthday cake, which included the “queen of diamonds.”
Counterpoint is a private, nonprofit organization that has provided services to adults with disabilities in Park County since 1976. The organization serves about 30 clients with disabilities, operates two group homes in Livingston, and provides vocational and day services at its facility at 116 East Lewis Street.
