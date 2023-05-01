Thirty acres burned in a fire just off of Main Boulder Road Sunday near the Sweet Grass County line in Park County, according to Park County Rural Fire District #1 Public Information Officer and Firefighter Danielle Babcox.

The Contact Creek Fire ignited on private land and moved into the National Forest near Contact Creek. Big Timber Fire was first on scene, then requested mutual aid from PCRF. As the fire moved into National Forest, U.S. Forest Service wildland fire crews along with helicopter assistance were called in. Monday PCRF continued to assist in running water to the scene as mop-up had begun and the fire had been contained.

