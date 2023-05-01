Thirty acres burned in a fire just off of Main Boulder Road Sunday near the Sweet Grass County line in Park County, according to Park County Rural Fire District #1 Public Information Officer and Firefighter Danielle Babcox.
The Contact Creek Fire ignited on private land and moved into the National Forest near Contact Creek. Big Timber Fire was first on scene, then requested mutual aid from PCRF. As the fire moved into National Forest, U.S. Forest Service wildland fire crews along with helicopter assistance were called in. Monday PCRF continued to assist in running water to the scene as mop-up had begun and the fire had been contained.
Meanwhile Monday, around 6:30 p.m., an unattended campfire reignited on the Highland Livestock property, burning about an acre, west of fishing access site located off Interstate-90 mile marker 345, according to PCRF Chief Dann Babcox.
“Because it was on private property the landowner was on scene and was able to assist the department with suppression” Authorities said. “It is very advantageous when we can work side by side with the landowner and they are prepared for emergency situations on their property. The wind blows around here and we all need to be cognizant of fire safety. Crews were able to get a stop on this fire and mop-up has been completed. Thank you to Dispatchers, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Highland Livestock owner and staff, and Park County Rural Fire.”
No injuries in either fire were reported. Authorities ask residents and visitors to practice diligence in making sure their fires are “dead out” and not left unattended.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.