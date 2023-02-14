Edd Enders exhibitCalling all Edd Enders fans: An exhibit of new work will be held at Wheatgrass Books & Gifts upstairs at Green Door Gallery, with an artist’s reception Feb. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m., but the show will be up Feb. 8 through March 31.

Danforth Museum of art exhibitDanforth Museum of Art exhibit, “Paul Harris: Activating the Surface,” will be held Feb. 6-April 29.