Edd Enders exhibitCalling all Edd Enders fans: An exhibit of new work will be held at Wheatgrass Books & Gifts upstairs at Green Door Gallery, with an artist’s reception Feb. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m., but the show will be up Feb. 8 through March 31.
Danforth Museum of art exhibitDanforth Museum of Art exhibit, “Paul Harris: Activating the Surface,” will be held Feb. 6-April 29.
Harris studied with Johannes Molzahn at the New School for Social Research, New York City and with Hans Hofmann in Provincetown, Massachusetts. His work has been exhibited in the New York Museum of Modern Art, the San Francisco Museum of Art, the Los Angeles County Museum and in various museums in Europe and South America.
He was a Fulbright professor in Chile, a MacDowell Colony resident, a Guggenheim recipient and a visiting artist at the Rinehardt School of Sculpture, Baltimore. He taught at New York University, University of California, Berkeley and San Francisco Art Institute prior to becoming a faculty member at California College of Art 1968, where he taught until 1992. His home and studio were in Bolinas, California. Paul Harris died in Bozeman, Montana, in 2018.
Educatio offers reading and STEAM Labs to local familiesEducatio is offering open studio time to parents and kids to learn, explore and create — together.
Each week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Educatio’s downtown space will be open for parents, volunteers, Big Brothers/Sisters to play reading and phonics games and engage in STEAM projects (science, technology, engineering, arts, math).
The program has two main goals: One, give kids more opportunities to a) become strong readers; b) build confidence and skills in math and science foundations through applied learning — using the world around us; and c) create meaningful impact in our community. Secondly, provide opportunities to build positive childhood experiences.