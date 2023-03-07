• Park High School student Mariah Creason was awarded a $2,000 scholarship by Reach Higher Montana to start or continue higher education in Montana. This year, the Montana-based nonprofit organization awarded 30 $2,000 scholarships to Montana high school students and 50 $2,000 scholarships to continuing Montana college students.
• The Town Pump Charitable Foundation is offering $1,000 grants to public libraries in Montana to help fund summer youth-reading programs. Last year the Town Pump Charitable Foundation awarded 100 of the $1,000 grants statewide as part of its Keep Kids Reading grant program. Grants can be used for books, supplies, snacks, staffing, guest speakers, prizes, and other elements needed for a successful summer reading program. Libraries can apply March 1 through April 15 at www.townpumpfoundation.com using the Keep Kids Reading application, and grants will be awarded in early May.