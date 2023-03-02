The Park County Commission voted 3-0 on Tuesday to pass an ordinance that would prohibit parking along the roads and streets near Pine Creek Lodge, a popular concert venue in south Livingston that hosted John Mayer this summer.
“I love music,” said County Commissioner Mike Story. “But this is more of a safety issue. The ordinance was passed in its second reading.”
According to Story, the ordinance will go into effect on June 1. At that point, motor vehicles parked in violation of the law may be removed and will result in a fine of up to $500, according to the ordinance.
Currently, concertgoers and patrons of Pine Creek Lodge, located at 2496 E. River Road, typically park along the sides of the public roads near the music venue.
But according to the ordinance, “parking on the roads in and around Pine Creek has presented a safety hazard and has interfered with the movement of traffic.”
Story said he hoped the owners of Pine Creek Lodge “can find a solution” to their parking issue.
The owners of Pine Creek Lodge — Chip Hurt and Jenny Arr — could not be reached for comment on Thursday.