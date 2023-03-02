Pine Creek

The neon sign at Pine Creek Lodge.

 Photo by John Carroll/Enterprise

The Park County Commission voted 3-0 on Tuesday to pass an ordinance that would prohibit parking along the roads and streets near Pine Creek Lodge, a popular concert venue in south Livingston that hosted John Mayer this summer.

“I love music,” said County Commissioner Mike Story. “But this is more of a safety issue. The ordinance was passed in its second reading.”