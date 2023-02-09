The decor is reminiscent of a intimate big-city jazz lounge. Unique artwork from a collection titled, “Women in Wine” by Leanne Laine, an artist from British Columbia, adds splashes of bright color and energy that compliments the handmade wine bar lights that are made of rustic wine-barrel hoop spheres, courtesy of manager Tahnee Lingscheit and family.

UnWined is now open in downtown Livingston, seven days a week, serving a tantalizing blend of different wines, beers and made-to-order menu items from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The casino, featuring 20 new gaming machines, is up and running as well from 9 a.m. to midnight.