The decor is reminiscent of a intimate big-city jazz lounge. Unique artwork from a collection titled, “Women in Wine” by Leanne Laine, an artist from British Columbia, adds splashes of bright color and energy that compliments the handmade wine bar lights that are made of rustic wine-barrel hoop spheres, courtesy of manager Tahnee Lingscheit and family.
UnWined is now open in downtown Livingston, seven days a week, serving a tantalizing blend of different wines, beers and made-to-order menu items from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The casino, featuring 20 new gaming machines, is up and running as well from 9 a.m. to midnight.
The new wine bar and casino is Montana-owned and employs a staff of about 10 local faces who you might recognize as having delivered great customer service in the past. The graphics and logo work of UnWined was designed by Rachel of “M Design Group” in Livingston.
As an important part of their business-wide training, the staff met on Tuesday afternoon with Jordan Hungin of Hayden Beverage in Bozeman to go over the different wines that the new wine bar will be serving.
“These guys are awesome,” said Lingscheit of her new staff and the distribution company providing the product and training Tuesday.
There is an array of imported wines from France, Spain and other popular regions around the world available both by glass and bottle. The selection does not skimp, and includes popular, but not so common French wines, such as Sancerre and Chateauneuf Du Pape.
The bar is complete with a “wine in motion” dispenser that keeps open bottles fresh for up to 30 days.
“We all do everything,” said Tori Johnson, of her new position.
UnWined also has a nice menu with different options for pizza, a meat and cheese assortment platter, a hummus plate, and soup.
The bar-casino will have its official grand opening, hosted by the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. The event will take place inside UnWined, located at 218 South Main Street, in Livingston.
“We plan to have a big to-do, all day long,” said Lingscheit.