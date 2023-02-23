Warming poem

An anonymous handwritten letter received from a guest at HRDC’s shelter on Wednesday.

 Courtesy

HRDC’s Warming Center announced Wednesday that for the third time this season it is in a “code blue” status, according to a news release from HRDC communications manager Penny Johnson. This means that its shelters in Livingston and Bozeman are open 24 hours a day and anyone who needs a warm place to sleep is welcome, including guests who are in a suspension status.

“The current weather conditions place all community members at high risk for exposure-related injuries, especially those who are unsheltered and are living in make-shift settings in cars, campers, and other vehicles,” read the release.