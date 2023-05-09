At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, April 25, there were eight club members and three guests present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.
Our Toastmaster for the evening was new member Brooke Bucher, filling the role for the first time. Our General Evaluator was Amanda Garant. Instead of a formal speech tonight, we had a roundtable discussion on the Toastmasters Pathways education track.
Our Table Topics Master was Nan Rayapati. Her theme was penguins since it was World Penguin Day. Nan gave us interesting and often humorous facts about penguins, and then created a question based on that fact. For example, the fact was that penguins drink sea water and then expel the salt out of their nostrils. So penguin snot is salty. The question was, “What is your favorite beverage and have you ever blown it out of your nose?” Other questions included, “Do you drive slow or fast?” and, “Have you ever avoided being seen?” and “What are your favorite winter sports?” The winner tonight was Delisa Cogburn with her answer to the question, “During the pandemic, did you run out of toilet paper or hoard toilet paper?” Our word of the day was “cacophony.”
If you are looking for something new and different to do on Tuesday evening, join our meeting at 6 p.m. at American Bank in Livingston or via Zoom meeting.
Last Word Toastmasters meets every Tuesday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests are always welcome and may attend for free as often as they like. Membership dues are paid twice per year and are very reasonable.
Are you looking for a way to increase your communication and leadership skills in an environment of camaraderie and support? Last Word Toastmasters is for you! We hope to see you soon. Please call (406) 539-9704 for more information or find us on Facebook, Last Word Toastmasters.
— Courtesy of Last Word Toastmasters
