At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, April 25, there were eight club members and three guests present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.

Our Toastmaster for the evening was new member Brooke Bucher, filling the role for the first time. Our General Evaluator was Amanda Garant. Instead of a formal speech tonight, we had a roundtable discussion on the Toastmasters Pathways education track.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters