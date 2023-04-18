At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, April 11, there were eight club members and one guest present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.

Our Toastmaster for the evening was Amanda Garant, a new member filling the role for her first time. Our General Evaluator was Margaret Lockwood. Our speaker tonight was James Waldby with his speech titled, “Taking Feedback.” In this presentation, James provided some brief comments on best practices for accepting feedback when it is provided to you by a speech evaluator. James kept his content informative and added humor to entertain.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters