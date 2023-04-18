At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, April 11, there were eight club members and one guest present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.
Our Toastmaster for the evening was Amanda Garant, a new member filling the role for her first time. Our General Evaluator was Margaret Lockwood. Our speaker tonight was James Waldby with his speech titled, “Taking Feedback.” In this presentation, James provided some brief comments on best practices for accepting feedback when it is provided to you by a speech evaluator. James kept his content informative and added humor to entertain.
Our Table Topics Master was Nan Rayapati. Her theme was rabbits. She gave a fun fact about rabbits and then asked a question based on that. Questions included, “If you had to organize a social event, what would it be?”, and, “Do you believe in napping?”, and, “What is your favorite sweet treat?” The winner tonight was Brooke Bucher with her answer to the question, “What makes you feel better when you are sick?” Our word of the day was foible.
If you are looking for something new and different to do on Tuesday evening, join our meeting at 6 p.m. at American Bank in Livingston or via Zoom meeting.
Last Word Toastmasters meets every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests are always welcome and may attend for free as often as they like. Membership dues are paid twice per year and are very reasonable. Are you looking for a way to increase your communication and leadership skills in an environment of camaraderie and support? Last Word Toastmasters is for you! We hope to see you soon. Please call (406) 539-9704 for more information or find us on Facebook, Last Word Toastmasters.
