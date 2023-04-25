At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, April 18, there were eight club members and one guest present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.

Our Toastmaster for the evening was Delisa Cogburn. Our General Evaluator was Monte Sterling. Our speaker tonight was Margaret Lockwood with her speech titled, “Build a great speech.” In this presentation, Margaret gave us many tips from a professional speaker, interspersed with personal stories that brought humor and relatability to her talk.

