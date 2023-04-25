At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, April 18, there were eight club members and one guest present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.
Our Toastmaster for the evening was Delisa Cogburn. Our General Evaluator was Monte Sterling. Our speaker tonight was Margaret Lockwood with her speech titled, “Build a great speech.” In this presentation, Margaret gave us many tips from a professional speaker, interspersed with personal stories that brought humor and relatability to her talk.
Our Table Topics Master was Brooke Bucher. Questions included, “Do you agree with the saying that you should never judge a book by its cover?” and, “What is one thing you wished you had learned sooner?” and, “Would you ever skydive?” and “Have you ever had a loss in life turn into a win?” The winner tonight was Amanda Garant with her answer to the question, “Which is the more important skill, speaking or listening?” Our word of the day was “petrichor.”
If you are looking for something new and different to do on Tuesday evening, join our meeting at 6 p.m. at American Bank in Livingston or via Zoom meeting.
Last Word Toastmasters meets every Tuesday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests are always welcome and may attend for free as often as they like. Membership dues are paid twice per year and are very reasonable.
Are you looking for a way to increase your communication and leadership skills in an environment of camaraderie and support? Last Word Toastmasters is for you! We hope to see you soon. Please call (406) 539-9704 for more information or find us on Facebook, Last Word Toastmasters.
