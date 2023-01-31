At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, January 24, there were five club members plus three returning guests present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.
Our Toastmaster for the evening was Nan Rayapati, filling that role for her first time. Our General Evaluator was James Bennett. In lieu of a speech, James walked us all through the membership process for our returning guests.
Our Table Topics Master was Amanda Garant, also a returning guest filling this role for her fist time. The theme was “home.” Questions included, “If you had to teach home economics to high school students, what life skills would you include?” and, “What place, other than your house, feels most like home to you?” and, “What mischief would you have gotten into if you were left home alone at age 8?” Our winner tonight was Monte Sterling with his answer to the question, “If you hit the winning home run at the next World Series, what would your post-game interview be about?” Our word of the day was snowball.
If you are looking for something new and different to do on Tuesday evening, join our meeting at 6 p.m. at American Bank in Livingston or via Zoom meeting.
Last Word Toastmasters meets every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests are always welcome and may attend for free as often as they like. Membership dues are paid twice per year and are very reasonable.
Are you looking for a way to increase your communication and leadership skills in an environment of camaraderie and support? Last Word Toastmasters is for you! We hope to see you soon. Please call (406) 539-9704 for more information or find us on Facebook, Last Word Toastmasters.
— Courtesy of Last Word Toastmasters