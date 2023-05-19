At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, May 9, there were nine club members and one guest present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.
Our Toastmaster for the evening was James Waldby. Our General Evaluator was Amanda Garant. Our speaker tonight was Delisa Cogburn with her speech titled, “We were made for each other, like straight jackets and insane asylums.” In this tongue-in-cheek talk, Delisa introduced her fictional bestseller to an audience of fans.
Our Table Topics Master was Margaret Lockwood, who delivered the questions created by Angie Wood. Her theme was childhood favorites. Participants were asked to talk about their favorite game, food or snack, story, teacher or subject, toy or stuffed animal, and friend. The winner tonight was Christine Nelson with her answer to the question, “What was your favorite vacation or trip?” Our word of the day was luddite.
If you are looking for something new and different to do on Tuesday evening, join our meeting at 6 p.m. at American Bank in Livingston or via Zoom meeting.
Last Word Toastmasters meets every Tuesday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Guests are always welcome and may attend for free as often as they like. Membership dues are paid twice per year and are very reasonable. Are you looking for a way to increase your communication and leadership skills in an environment of camaraderie and support? Last Word Toastmasters is for you! We hope to see you soon. Please call (406) 539-9704 for more information or find us on Facebook, Last Word Toastmasters.
— Courtesy of Last Word Toastmasters
