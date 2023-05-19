At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, May 9, there were nine club members and one guest present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.

Our Toastmaster for the evening was James Waldby. Our General Evaluator was Amanda Garant. Our speaker tonight was Delisa Cogburn with her speech titled, “We were made for each other, like straight jackets and insane asylums.” In this tongue-in-cheek talk, Delisa introduced her fictional bestseller to an audience of fans.

