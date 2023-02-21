At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, February 14, there were eight club members present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.

Our Toastmaster for the evening was James Waldby. Our General Evaluator was Monte Sterling. We had one speech tonight, presented by Amy Vigil. Her speech, titled, “Day in, day out — the same ol’ thing,” was a motivational speech focused on living life to the fullest. Amy used stories and an energetic delivery to challenge her audience to go out in the world and Live!