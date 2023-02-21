At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, February 14, there were eight club members present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.
Our Toastmaster for the evening was James Waldby. Our General Evaluator was Monte Sterling. We had one speech tonight, presented by Amy Vigil. Her speech, titled, “Day in, day out — the same ol’ thing,” was a motivational speech focused on living life to the fullest. Amy used stories and an energetic delivery to challenge her audience to go out in the world and Live!
Our Table Topics Master was Brooke Bucher. Questions included, “What is a useless fact that you know?” and, “How would your pet describe you?” and, “If you could only eat one meal every day, what would it be?” Our winner tonight was James Bennett with his answer to the question, “What would be your entrance theme song if you were a professional wrestler?” Our word of the day was scrutinize.
If you are looking for something new and different to do on Tuesday evening, join our meeting at 6 p.m. at American Bank in Livingston or via Zoom meeting.
— Courtesy of Last Word Toastmasters