At Last Word Toastmasters’ meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, there were five club members present at our hybrid live and Zoom meeting.
Our Toastmaster for the evening was Margaret Lockwood. Our General Evaluator was James Waldby. Instead of a speech, we spent some time planning our club contest coming up in March. This contest includes an international speech and evaluations.
Our Table Topics Master was Delisa Cogburn. Questions included, “You are famous for composing a hit instrumental that is played in elevators around the world. What instrument did you play?” and, “You are famous for your heroic rescue of a bus full of nuns and orphaned kittens. How did you rescue them?” and, “You are famous for a stunning piece of original artwork that you created while blindfolded. What is that piece of art?” and, “You are famous for your self-help podcast on how to find true happiness with your friends. What are some of your friend stories?” We had a four-way tie tonight — all answers were creative and humorous! Our word of the day was peruse.
If you are looking for something new and different to do on Tuesday evening, join our meeting at 6 p.m. at American Bank in Livingston or via Zoom meeting.
Last Word Toastmasters meets every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests are always welcome and may attend for free as often as they like. Membership dues are paid twice per year and are very reasonable.
