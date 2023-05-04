Cleaning up the park

Thursday morning city of Livingston employees, from left, Creed Foley, Chris Watt and Gauge Weierbach clean up leaves from Sacajawea Park.

 PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER/ ENTERPRISE

Thursday morning City of Livingston employees, left, Creed Foley, Chris Watt and Gauge Weierbach clean up leaves from Sacajawea Park.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters