Residents turned out in force at Tuesday’s meeting of the Livingston City Commission to show their support for executing a multiyear plan to guide land development and growth.
Part of implementing the plan will be finding ways to create and provide more housing, such as filling vacant living spaces in the downtown area, said Livingston City Manager Grant Gager during a presentation to the commission. Gager estimated there are 50 to 70 vacant living spaces in the city, many of which are on the second and third floors of downtown buildings.
“It occurs to our team — the staff and I — that those are the cheapest housing units to create, and so they need to be brought back into use,” Gager said.
This idea was particularly well received by local business owner Patricia Grabow, whose grandfather, German immigrant William Grabow, established the Grabow Hotel in 1911 with his wife, Elizabeth.
“This is like a moment that is almost surreal for people like me who’ve been at this for so very long,” Grabow said. “It’s been 24 years and I cannot even tell you what it means to me watching your presentation tonight.”
She spoke of her grandfather and others who built the town’s 13 downtown hotels in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
“They are thanking you, because those hotels will turn into livable spaces, and they will no longer be empty,” Grabow said. “I just cannot thank you enough for what you’ve done for this community, thank you.”
Artist and writer Lindie Gibson, a fourth generation Livingston native, also asked the commission to prioritize affordable housing and said there were once 234 hotel rooms in the downtown area. She expressed excitement for all the growth that’s taking place, including the influx of high-income people, but worried about the cost of housing and rent for businesses and residents. She said there are local couples she knows who’ve had to take on three jobs to pay the bills.
“Being low-income myself, I’ve witnessed it to be a lot of stress on the community,” Gibson said of the cost of living.
Responding to public comments at the meeting, Gager said increasing the city’s stock of affordable housing is “probably number one on my list.” He advocated using low-income housing tax credits and planned urban development agreements to incentivize developers to provide such housing.
“I think the community will see some exciting initiatives on housing in the coming month as we move forward,” Gager said.
Gager’s presentation included a plan for executing the City of Livingston 2021 Growth Policy. The policy, which can be found at https://bit.ly/3XgQRna, was developed by residents, staff and commissioners, and hasn’t yet been implemented in a deliberate, organized fashion. The plan includes 21 goals, 74 objectives and 219 strategies, including 30 land use strategies. Executing the plan would probably involve proposals to change the city’s zoning code to allow for planned unit development (PUD) agreements, Gager told the commission. Such agreements would allow the city to incentivize developers to create master planned communities that reflect the character of the city while protecting natural areas and including a creative mix of land uses, he said.
“A PUD would help create some of the historic development patterns present in the historic city center,” Gager said.
This would be in line with Strategy 3.1.1.4 of the policy, he said, which reads, “Promote any growth that maintains the compact, historic development patterns found in the historic city center.”
City codes could be updated to encourage “traditional neighborhood designs” and encourage developers to follow the city’s historic block and alley development patterns, according to Gager’s presentation. Code changes also could include allowing higher residential density where possible and prohibit “large-lot subdivisions” inconsistent with historic patterns. Another proposed code change would provide neighborhood commercial areas to serve residents within walking distance.
“We do expect a number of zoning-related items to work through,” Gager said.
He said the zoning code update will be “a very long and involved process with many opportunities for community engagement.”
Implementing the growth policy also will involve proposed changes to subdivision regulations. Gager indicated these would not be considered until around April to account for any new state laws that might be on the books due to the current legislative session.
The commission heard comments from 15 members of the public, all of whom expressed optimism about the city’s course.
“I’m just so pleased that the city is taking action on it and you have a plan in place,” said Jessie Wilcox, city planning board member.
Local architect Thomas Blurock told the commission the city has an opportunity to be a model “for the way rural communities develop themselves.”
“This is one of the most exciting and progressive plans I’ve seen, and I’ve been an architect for over 50 years,” Blurock said. “Let’s go.”
Blurock, who rehabilitated a downtown building as residential and retail space, is on the board of Friends of Park County and is a member of the city’s historic preservation commission.
All the commissioners expressed excitement about the endeavor. Commissioner Quentin Schwarz called Gager’s plan “a great start” and said “the energy is there to move it forward.”
“Having looked out across the faces in the room and online, I saw so many of you who I saw during the growth policy [development process], spending time during the pandemic together online,” said Commissioner Karrie Kahle. “To look out and see all those folks here tonight excited about the path forward, excited to implement all those policies we worked so hard on … I wanted to thank all of them for the hours they put in and for the hours they’re going to put in.”