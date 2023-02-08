Residents turned out in force at Tuesday’s meeting of the Livingston City Commission to show their support for executing a multiyear plan to guide land development and growth.

Part of implementing the plan will be finding ways to create and provide more housing, such as filling vacant living spaces in the downtown area, said Livingston City Manager Grant Gager during a presentation to the commission. Gager estimated there are 50 to 70 vacant living spaces in the city, many of which are on the second and third floors of downtown buildings.