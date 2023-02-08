The City of Livingston is seeking federal dollars to help build one or more overpasses or underpasses to alleviate traffic caused by stopped trains.
The Livingston City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday for Resolution 5083, which authorizes the city manager to apply for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant that would help pay for “a corridor study and evaluation of sustainable options for a grade separated crossing.”
The city would have to put up 20% matching funds of no more than $100,000, according to the resolution. The city should know whether it was awarded the funds by late spring, according to Livingston City Manager Grant Gager. He said he hopes the city will be ready to apply for a construction grant next year and spoke of “elevated levels of federal funding this year and next.”
The funds are available under the Federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
Before the vote, Livingston City Commissioner Torrey Lyons told his colleagues that a federal map, available at https://bit.ly/3jOXNdA, shows part of the city as being a “disadvantaged community.”
“The fact that Livingston includes a disadvantaged community, I think, would be very advantageous for us to be competitive for this grant,” Lyons said.
Livingston Commission Chair Melissa Nootz said the city made previous, unsuccessful attempts to plan improved railroad crossings. Gager said it’s been “a long-time goal of the city.”
“Each [prior] project has fallen short of the construction process for various reasons,” said Gager, who’s been on the job just over three months.
Commissioners expressed optimism about this latest attempt to alleviate train-induced traffic.
“This is the first time I’ve seen a grant like this come through,” said Livingston City Commissioner Quentin Schwarz.
Livingston City Commission Chair Melissa Nootz said she thinks about the train problem “every single day,” as she commutes from north of the tracks. She hoped a solution could be found “that meets the needs of people now rather than decades from now.”
Two members of the public spoke in support of the city’s plan to seek the grant.
“We’re going to see what’s possible first and then have a robust community conversation,” Nootz said.