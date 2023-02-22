The Livingston city manager got the green light Tuesday to apply for a federal grant to fund three firefighter positions.

Livingston city commissioners voted unanimously to authorize City Manager Grant Gager to go after a FEMA SAFER grant to enhance staffing at Livingston Fire & Rescue. A city staff report describes the grant as “highly competitive.” The grant is one of the few grant-funding streams that doesn’t require the city to put up matching funds, according to the report.