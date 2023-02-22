The Livingston city manager got the green light Tuesday to apply for a federal grant to fund three firefighter positions.
Livingston city commissioners voted unanimously to authorize City Manager Grant Gager to go after a FEMA SAFER grant to enhance staffing at Livingston Fire & Rescue. A city staff report describes the grant as “highly competitive.” The grant is one of the few grant-funding streams that doesn’t require the city to put up matching funds, according to the report.
“The increase to staffing would allow for more robust response, protection of primary service zone without a reduction in services and the ability to staff for anticipated high volumes of tourists this season,” reads the report.
The SAFER, or Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, grant would provide three years of salary and benefits. The grant program was created “to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, ‘front line’ firefighters available in their communities,” according to FEMA’s website.
More firefighter positions are needed due to city growth and increased call volumes for Livingston Fire & Rescue over the last 10 years, according to the city staff report. The city hasn’t been able to increase staffing “due to the tax structure of the State of Montana,” the report states.
As of Feb. 13, FEMA had awarded grants to 158 entities totaling $464.3 million, according to FEMA records. Among the 15 Montana entities that were awarded SAFER monies over the course of the program, two agencies received the grant in multiple years. Missoula Rural Fire District received $1,887,740 in 2019 and $97,000 in 2016 and Columbus Rural Fire District #3 received $343,494 in 2015 and $188,000 in 2018, according to FEMA records.
If the city gets the grant, officials say they’ll explore ways to keep the positions beyond the three-year funding cycle.
In other business Tuesday, the City Commission directed staff to examine the process by which the city apportions parking spaces in the lot at 207 South 2nd Street. The city has leased 40 spaces there from Livingston Daycare LLC since 2014. The city subleases the spaces to area residents and business owners.
City Commissioner Quentin Schwarz called the city’s management of the lot “essential” and said it also helps business owners avoid having to park right in front of their downtown storefronts.
For the first time since the lease began, the parking lot’s owner had requested an increase in remuneration — from $10,800 to $11,100, according to a city staff report. Property taxes have increased on the lot from $2,085 annually to $3,121 since 2014 and the owner wants “only to align the monthly rent received with the increase in property taxes,” according to the report.
The city makes $25 profit on the deal each year, but this doesn’t include the time it takes staff to process payments, according to Gager. There’s a waiting list of people interested in renting the spaces, he told the commission. All the subleases are on a month-to-month basis, as is the master lease, he said.
Commission Chair Melissa Nootz expressed doubt about whether the arrangement was providing an overall public benefit and wondered whether this was an example of the city subsidizing some residents at the expense of others.
“It would be great to see if there’s a way that this process could be updated,” Nootz said.