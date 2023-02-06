The City of Livingston has denied that two of its commissioners violated conflict of interest law when the City Commission denied a residential developer’s variance request for alley standards.
Discovery Vista LLC, which wants to create 86 residential lots in west Livingston, filed an amended complaint alleging Livingston Commissioner Karrie Kahle’s participation in a commission meeting on May 17, 2022, violated state law regarding conflict of interest. The complaint also alleges Livingston Commissioner Torrey Lyons should have disclosed that he is “closely associated with the Park County Environmental Coalition.”
Discovery Vista LLC had asked the city for a variance to the regulation requiring alleyways. When the first phase of the development began in 2009, this rule wasn’t in effect, and the developer wanted to match the design of the original subdivision. Located off of Fleshman and Star roads next to Northern Lights subdivision, Discovery Vista currently has 121 lots built out in the subdivision, and applied in April with the city to develop another 86 lots.
Kahle abstained from the vote on the variance after disclosing that she was employed part-time with the Park County Environmental Council. Before she abstained, however, she spoke in opposition to granting the variance.
“I think we need to follow the new regulations, and that’s where it’s at,” Kahle said.
In its written answer to the lawsuit, the city explicitly denied allegations Kahle and Lyons violated conflict of interest law.
“...the City admits that City Commission Acting Chair Kahle participated in the hearing before she decided to abstain from voting,” reads the city’s response. “However, the City denies that City Commission Acting Chair Kahle had a conflict of interest precluding her from participating or voting, to the extent Plaintiff suggests the same.”
The city’s planning board and staff had recommended the Commission approve the variance.
After the discussion on May 17, 2022, the Commission voted 2-1 in favor of the motion to approve the variance and preliminary approval of phase 2. Lyons opposed the motion and Kahle abstained. But the motion failed, because it did not receive a minimum of three votes in its favor as required by city code.
The developer’s complaint also alleges the proposed phase 2 of the subdivision “met the element and sufficiency standards of the Montana Subdivision and Platting Act as well as the City of Livingston Subdivision Regulation as adopted by ordinance.”
“The City then unlawfully, arbitrarily and capriciously denied the subdivision application,” reads the developer’s complaint. “As a result of the City Commission’s decision, Plaintiff has been damaged in amounts to be proved at trial.”
The city, in its written answer to the suit, claims the variance requested by the developer did not meet all subdivision regulation requirements for authorized variances.
“The City’s decisions were supported by competent evidence in the record before the City Commission and, therefore, the City did not abuse its discretion or exceed its jurisdiction,” reads the city’s answer filed on Jan. 17 in the Montana Sixth Judicial District Court, Park County.
The city also claims it’s immune from liability for part or all of the developer’s claims under two state laws, MCA 2-9-111 and MCA 2-9-114. Under MCA 2-9-111, governmental entities are immune from suit for a legislative act or omission by their legislative bodies, or any member or staff of their legislative bodies, when engaged in legislative acts. Under MCA 2-9-114, a local governmental entity and its elected executive officer “are immune from suit for damages arising from the lawful discharge of an official duty associated with vetoing or approving ordinances or other legislative acts or in calling sessions of the legislative body,” reads the language of the code.
The city also claims any alleged damages are limited by MCA 2-9-108, which states that the state, a county, municipality, taxing district, or any other political subdivision of the state is, not liable in tort action for damages suffered as a result of an act or omission of an officer, agent, or employee of that entity in excess of $750,000 for each claim and $1.5 million for each occurrence.
The city also alleges the developer’s claims are barred by the Public Duty Doctrine. Under that legal doctrine, {span}the duty the government owes is a duty to the public at large and not to individual members of the public.{/span}
The next action in the case is a Feb. 9 scheduling conference at 9 a.m. to be held over the internet between the parties and the court administrator.
The city, in its answer to the suit, demanded a jury trial and asked the court to award attorney fees and any other relief “the court deems necessarily, just and proper.”
As of Monday, no hearings were scheduled in the case of another pending lawsuit against the city with developer Livingston West LLC, which seeks to create a 39-lot subdivision, with 18 acres of open space, in west Livingston near the PFL corporate headquarters. More on this case can be found at https://bit.ly/3wZMBxO.