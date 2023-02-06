The City of Livingston has denied that two of its commissioners violated conflict of interest law when the City Commission denied a residential developer’s variance request for alley standards.

Discovery Vista LLC, which wants to create 86 residential lots in west Livingston, filed an amended complaint alleging Livingston Commissioner Karrie Kahle’s participation in a commission meeting on May 17, 2022, violated state law regarding conflict of interest. The complaint also alleges Livingston Commissioner Torrey Lyons should have disclosed that he is “closely associated with the Park County Environmental Coalition.”