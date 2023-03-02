The City of Livingston has responded to a developer’s lawsuit alleging it wrongfully denied a preliminary plat for a proposed subdivision near PFL corporate headquarters.
“The City’s actions were taken for legitimate nondiscriminatory reasons within the City’s authority,” reads the city’s answer to the developer’s complaint. “The city’s decision was supported by competent evidence in the record before the Commission, and therefore, the City did not abuse its discretion or exceed its jurisdiction.”
Livingston West LLC and PrintingForLess.com seek to develop 64 acres for residential and commercial use near U.S. Highway 10 and Interstate 90 and had submitted an application and preliminary plat, which was denied by the City Commission in October. The entities filed a lawsuit against the city in December.
The city, in its answer filed Feb. 23, claims the developer had requested a variance from current alleyway requirements that did not meet all subdivision requirements for authorized variances.
The city requests a jury trial and asked the Sixth District Court of Park County to award “all applicable and recoverable costs, expenses, and fees, including attorney fees,” and for any other relief the court deems proper, according to its answer.
Andrew Field, managing partner of Livingston West LLC, told the Livingston Enterprise last month that the application was wrongfully denied. He expressed hope that the court would reverse the Commission’s decision.
“The city attorney and interim city manager both recommended approval of the subdivision,” said Field last month. “The Commission went against the advice of their own attorney. We have an out-of-control Commission that is not following the rules. They are acting on a whim and it’s going to get them in trouble.”
In October, the Commission voted 3-2 to reject the proposed 39-lot Mountain View subdivision. Voting against the development were Commissioners Torrey Lyons, Karrie Kahle and chairperson Melissa Nootz. Voting in favor of the application were Commissioners Quentin Schwarz and Mel Friedman.
Livingston City Manager Grant Gager told the Enterprise last month that the city’s insurance company provides outside counsel for the case and he expected it to “mount a vigorous defense.” The city’s recent answer was filed by an attorney from Fanning Law PLLC out of Bozeman.
Speaking about this lawsuit and a legal dispute with another developer, Grager denied the developers’ claims of arbitrary and capricious behavior by the City Commission, and he called the commission’s process for considering the two disputed developments “lengthy and detailed.”
In the other case, Discovery Vista LLC is suing the city in its effort to create 86 residential lots in west Livingston. The commission voted 2-1 May 17, 2022, in favor of the motion to approve the developer’s requested variance and preliminary approval of phase 2. But the motion failed, because it did not receive a minimum of three votes in its favor as required by city code. More on this case can be read at https://bit.ly/3Y7MXgZ.
“When government officials ignore the law and make decisions based upon their personal preferences, they must be held accountable,” Field told the Enterprise in January. “We’re talking about property rights. The land is zoned highway commercial. We spent our own money to build city infrastructure there. We’re talking about $80,000 in annual tax revenue just from the land. This is a money-maker for the city.”
In its recent answer to Livingston West LLC, the city claims legal immunity from part or all of the developer’s claims, alleges one or more of the developer’s claims may be time-barred by statute of limitations and alleges the developer’s complaint “fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted in their favor.”
“The City’s actions at issue in this lawsuit were not arbitrary, capricious, wrongful or unlawful,” reads the city’s answer.