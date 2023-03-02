The City of Livingston has responded to a developer’s lawsuit alleging it wrongfully denied a preliminary plat for a proposed subdivision near PFL corporate headquarters.

“The City’s actions were taken for legitimate nondiscriminatory reasons within the City’s authority,” reads the city’s answer to the developer’s complaint. “The city’s decision was supported by competent evidence in the record before the Commission, and therefore, the City did not abuse its discretion or exceed its jurisdiction.”