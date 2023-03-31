City commissioners and staff discussed potentially tapping into the expertise of local citizens, as government officials regularly make decisions requiring the consideration of information on topics about which they personally may not have expert-level knowledge.
Livingston City Commission Chair Melissa Nootz broached the subject at Wednesday’s special meeting of the City Commission.
“I think it would be great if we had the opportunity for local experts to weigh in on executive branch decisions,” Nootz said.
She welcomed City Manager Grant Gager to consider seeking information from local experts as needed “to help influence and educate processes on your side of the government.” This could take the form of advisory groups whose members are appointed by the commission, she indicated.
“I think that would be a good thing to bring forward to us, if you need that,” Nootz said to Gager. “Or, if you decide not to go that route, and have something less formal, it would be good to make sure that the public is aware that that’s happening, also. Because I think there’s great interest and it would help people know how we’re making decisions as a local government and being influenced.”
Nootz mentioned this idea after the Commission had voted to execute a contract for the repair of the flood-damaged levee near the civic center. Some residents, including at least one civil engineer, have, in recent weeks, weighed in on the topic of the levee — and on whether there could be future flooding at the site regardless of whether the levee is restored to its pre-flood state. Previous reporting on this can be found at https://bit.ly/3JYRrl1.
“We have a lot of people who are experts in this field in the city,” said Commissioner Quentin Schwarz during the discussion, referencing the flooding issue. “They know what they’re talking about … we have a wealth of very well-educated people out there.”
All commissioners present Wednesday expressed support for tapping into local expert opinion. Commissioners present for the special meeting were Nootz, Vice Chair Karrie Kahle and Schwarz.
“There are some really great experts in our community,” Kahle said.
“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the [flood] event, it certainly has caused a little bit of internal reflection within the executive branch of the city of Livingston, to kind of assess where we are and also where we could be in the future,” Gager told the Commission. “And so your thought of an advisory group that’s related to river issues is one that I’m going to take under serious consideration. I appreciate that.”
