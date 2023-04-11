City officials expressed a willingness to help the Park County Senior Center with reliable heating and hot water at a budget meeting on Friday.
As the budget development process continues, the City Commission will consider whether to provide $15,100 for improvements to the Senior Center on Main Street.
“We run Meals and Wheels out there, too, so having hot water there is pretty important,” said Commissioner Quentin Schwarz during the workshop.
Officials discussed asking the county to chip in with half of the costs. Commission Vice Chair Karrie Kahle said she likes the idea of asking the county to help out, but said this is a pressing issue that can’t wait.
“These people need hot water,” Kahle said.
Commissioner Torrey Lyons expressed the same view.
“I think that a county contribution would be good, but I would not make it contingent upon that,” Lyons said.
Lyons said he was disheartened to know that the Senior Center is an independent nonprofit and not tied to any other entity. The commissioner suggested that the city or county should have a formal affiliation with the center.
“This is probably a band-aid solution to probably a bigger problem,” Lyons said.
Commissioner Mel Friedman said there was a point where the Senior Center was on good financial footing, but then the facility began having problems after the onset of COVID-19 forced it to reduce operations.
“It’s a great facility and fills a tremendous need,” said Friedman, a former board member of the Senior Center. “Who’s watching it and what’s going on? I don’t know where it sits today.”
Community gardenCity officials are thinking of ways to encourage the creation of a community garden.
The matter was discussed at last Friday’s budget workshop. Commissioners didn’t arrive at a specific project but encouraged staff to find ways to support such efforts with the help of the Tree Board and the Parks and Trails Committee.
“There may be opportunities to address multiple areas of interest through this program,” City Manager Grant Gager said during the discussion.
If staff and volunteers develop a solid idea, the city could issue a request for proposals and provide funding, officials said.
