Livingston City Attorney Courtney Lawellin is on medical leave and will return to her municipal duties in mid-April, according to the city manager.
During her absence, the city has retained outside counsel for its prosecutorial and civil legal needs, said Livingston City Manager Grant Gager.
During a recent city hearing, a contract attorney was not present, but that was an isolated incident, he said in a Tuesday email.
“Our team is aware that the City will be represented in all matters moving forward,” Gager wrote. “Continuity of service is critical to me and our team.”
Lawellin had been subject to a disciplinary process involving the Commission on Practice that concluded in late November, according to records filed with the Montana Supreme Court. She had submitted a conditional admission related to allegations she hadn’t represented a client sufficiently under the state bar’s rules for professional conduct.
The court ordered her to pay $7,500 restitution to her former client and to cease practicing law for 30 days. More on that case can be found at the Livingston Enterprise website at https://bit.ly/3S3qoc6.