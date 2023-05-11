The Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Center is gearing up for a busy spring and summer as tourists start to visit the city and region.
One of the biggest events that the Chamber organizes each year is the Livingston Roundup Rodeo Parade that takes place on July 2. This year will mark the 99th annual parade that goes down Main Street and Second Street. Organizers are considering returning the parade to its original route which includes a section of Park Street, but no decision has been made yet.
Leslie Feigel, CEO of the Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce, said some new parade rules have been implemented this year to emphasize “that this is a family friendly event.”
“We want to remind everyone this parade is not a venue for protests, private agendas or personal political views, nudity, hate, or disrespect for any other business, float participant, person, or group,” wrote Feigel in an email.
The new rules that were announced recently and distributed to parade participants include:
— To prevent injury, absolutely no throwing of candy or items from the center of the center of the parade route.
— For safety reasons, vehicles may not rev engines or spin wheels.
— Each participating entry is legally responsible and liable for the control and conduct of its entire presentation including individuals, group members, vehicles, riders, wagons, carts, bikes, animals, equipment, etc.
— No soliciting, no protesting, no lewd, suggestive, nudity, or removal of clothing during the parade please, as you will be removed immediately and not allowed to entry again.
— No littering on our streets. Please use garbage bins provided.
— All floats and entries will be approved and visited by the Ethics Committee to receive a yellow card before being allowed to enter the parade route.
“Let’s keep this parade going for another 99 years and keep it fun and friendly,” said Feigel.
