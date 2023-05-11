Sign of the times

Leslie Feigel, CEO of the Livingston Chamber of Commerce, points to the Chamber’s new sign at its location on Park Street.

The Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Center is gearing up for a busy spring and summer as tourists start to visit the city and region.

One of the biggest events that the Chamber organizes each year is the Livingston Roundup Rodeo Parade that takes place on July 2. This year will mark the 99th annual parade that goes down Main Street and Second Street. Organizers are considering returning the parade to its original route which includes a section of Park Street, but no decision has been made yet.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters