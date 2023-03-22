Livingston resident Caron Cooper is in the philanthropic second-hand sales business.
As the founder and CEO of the Community Closet, Cooper operates and directs the large thrift store on Park Street.
Since its opening in October 2005, the thrift store has given away over $400,000 in cash grants to local non-profits, community organizations and events, as well as individuals in need throughout Park County, in addition to tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Store merchandise is also given to schools and other non-profits at no cost. Vouchers are given to those who cannot afford needed purchases.
Cooper was born in 1958 in Pasadena, California, and lived there until the 1980’s when she and her partner relocated to Livingston as part of the first “modern cowboys” in the area.
The Community Closet is a nonprofit organization and the donations given to the store by Park County residents and visitors have been consistent for 18 years, said Cooper.
A Montana local now for about 30 years, Cooper said that when she relocated here she and her partner did so because they could work anywhere, so they were able to travel.
In 1996, Cooper said she took a city commission job and worked doing sign ordinance and that led to a planning board position. The planning board led her to serving two additional terms on the City Commission. She also served as acting mayor of Livingston in 2001.
Cooper worked for the Red Cross starting in 2000 for about five years, and upon becoming a single mother she decided that there was a need for the Community Closet in town.
Cooper said she found herself a single parent “here in Livingston and was concerned about finances as a big thrift shopper myself.”
“I didn’t like how people treated me in an industry with no consumer,” said Cooper. “If you’re a single mom in Montana odds are you’re in poverty.”
Cooper said she was speaking with a friend about the closing of the Salvation Army years ago when it closed. Cooper said that when it went out of business someone approached her and asked her to partner for something greater.
Cooper said the Community Closet is focused on outreach to the local community. She said the whole goal is to run a business that reduces stress and provides goods.
Literacy is another important aspect of the Community Closet.
“We focus on the kids and how important literacy is,” said Cooper. “One thing we do differently is all our kids books are free. It makes zero sense charging for books that are donated when literacy is so important.”
“We are not profit maximizing, most of the prices have not gone up in 18 years,” said Cooper. “This gives the Community Closet the freedom to operate as an independent nonprofit where we are in charge of the missions and are free to support the community.”
The CEO said the store gives back financially to organizations in Park County, such as the Park County Cancer Alliance, among others.
Cooper said that most of the financial gifts are $5,000 or less, but some larger donations have been made to outfits like the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts.
Anyone interested in applying for a grant through Community Closet, should get their application in by March 31, said Cooper.
Women's History Month
March is Women's History Month. Throughout the month, the Enterprise will periodically feature and profile historic women from Livingston who have made an impact on the community or who have excelled exceptionally in their fields or vocations.
