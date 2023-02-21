The Yellowstone Gateway Museum in Livingston will hold its next Family Days on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon, the museum announced in a news release.
During Family Days, staff and volunteers provide activities for families that celebrate winter and the month of February.
Families can play a winter board game that focuses on homesteading activities of days gone by, including ice harvesting. The museum will have ice harvesting artifacts from the collection for people to examine up close.
“Come see how hard settlers in Park County worked to keep items cold throughout the year,” the release said.
Children and parents can also color, decorate, and cut out Mardi Gras masks and a three-dimensional fox.
Family Days is held on the last Saturday of each month. Families can visit the museum and participate in different activities that encourage exploration of the museum through different themes. Admission is free.
Visit www.yellowstonegatewaymuseum, Facebook or Instagram for updates. Call (406) 222-4184 for details.