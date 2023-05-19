The walls are bright and light, several small monitors hung up high displaying a multiview of cameras on inmates, hallways and entryways are what you will see if you enter the Park County Detention Center managed by Capt. Jay O’Neill.

“I’m biased,” said O’Neill about working for the Park County Sheriff’s Office. “I grew up here, about half the sheriff’s departments I knew when I started, it’s kind of like my second family. The Sheriff’s Office has some very good people. This is the fifth sheriff I have worked under since I started here, and Brad is an excellent sheriff and a really good guy. Brad’s the reason I’m still here.”

