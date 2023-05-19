The walls are bright and light, several small monitors hung up high displaying a multiview of cameras on inmates, hallways and entryways are what you will see if you enter the Park County Detention Center managed by Capt. Jay O’Neill.
“I’m biased,” said O’Neill about working for the Park County Sheriff’s Office. “I grew up here, about half the sheriff’s departments I knew when I started, it’s kind of like my second family. The Sheriff’s Office has some very good people. This is the fifth sheriff I have worked under since I started here, and Brad is an excellent sheriff and a really good guy. Brad’s the reason I’m still here.”
“Undoubtedly, one of the greatest assets we have,” said Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler of Capt. O’Neill.
O’Neill has been working for Park County Sheriff’s Department as a detention officer for approximately 33 years and 3 months. His work anniversary is Feb. 5, 1990.
O’Neill said that when inmates are brought in they come in through the back to an area known as “the bullpen,” a staging area with metal guards protecting the wall from any blows. Inmates are then fingerprinted using a LiveScan process and if intoxicated move into a detox room. Anytime an inmate leaves the jail they must be put in both handcuffs and shackles. O’Neill said that a very small percentage of inmates fight entry.
Park County Detention Officers do it all, said O’Neill. According to O’Neill, the officers not only maintain safety and security of the inmates while incarcerated; they also prep meals and clean the cells and facility themselves. Physical checks are done every 30 minutes and if an inmate is intoxicated every 12 minutes.
O’Neill said that detention officers here deal with everything you’d deal with in a big city, just on a much smaller scale. He said that the longest he has ever had an inmate housed was 35 months, awaiting a homicide charge.
“My staff is coached to have empathy for these people, to an extent,” said O’Neill. “We are getting them at their worst. You want to treat somebody the way that you’d want someone treat your family if they were being booked at their worst moment. Same goes for cleaning a cell, pretend your wife or mother would be in there next.”
O’Neill said that he encourages his officers to talk to the inmates and show them that the department cares about what’s going on around them.
The largest challenge the detention center faces is staffing. Support is offered to the officers if any issues arise and they are encouraged to work through any issues.
“It takes a special kind of person, not everyone can do this job and do it efficiently,” said O’Neill. “It’s not about physical strength, it’s more about the bedside manner and how you can talk to people.”
Park County Detention Center has eight officers on staff, including Capt. O’Neill and they are looking for more. Online position information can be found at: https://jobs.parkcounty.org/.
Thank you to all Park County Correctional Officers. National Correctional Officers Week was May 7-13.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.