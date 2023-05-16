Edward Hemingway

Edward Hemingway reads to children and adults at Wheatgrass Books in Livingston.

 John Carroll/Enterprise

Children’s book author and artist Edward Hemingway was in Livingston last week for a reading session at Wheatgrass Books on Main Street.

A Bozeman resident, Hemingway has written and illustrated several picture books, as well as authored some titles for adults. His latest children’s book, “Pigeon & Cat,” was inspired by his time living in Brooklyn, New York, where the feral cats and pesky pigeons cross paths.

