Children’s book author and artist Edward Hemingway was in Livingston last week for a reading session at Wheatgrass Books on Main Street.
A Bozeman resident, Hemingway has written and illustrated several picture books, as well as authored some titles for adults. His latest children’s book, “Pigeon & Cat,” was inspired by his time living in Brooklyn, New York, where the feral cats and pesky pigeons cross paths.
Hemingway is the youngest grandson of Ernest Hemingway, the celebrated American writer and novelist who won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1953 for “Old Man and the Sea.” Edward’s parents, are Valerie Hemingway and the late Gregory Hemingway, Ernest’s youngest son.
Hemingway’s artwork has been featured in the New York Times, Abercrombie & Fitch Quarterly, and Nickelodeon Magazine, among others, and showcased in American Illustration and the Society of Illustrators Original Art Show.
A 2002 graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York City, Hemingway taught creative writing at the art college for four years and has been a guest on NPR’s Morning Edition. His artwork has been featured in several shows across the country, most recently at the Brooklyn Public Library.
Q&A with Edward HemingwayHow long have you lived in Montana? Why did you move here?
My family moved to Montana from Manhattan, New York in 1980 when I was a little kid and although I continued to attend school back on the east coast, I would spend summers in Bozeman. My father had spent time in Montana as a child and wanted us all to move here. As an adult I ended up living in both Montana and New York. Six years ago my husband and I moved back to Montana after living in Brooklyn, New York for 18 years, where I taught creative writing to graduate students at the School of Visual Arts.
When and why did you start writing and publishing children’s books?
I published my first picture book, “Bump In The Night,” with Penguin books in 2008. Since then I’ve written and illustrated 5 picture books myself, and illustrated 3 other books for different authors. I’ve always created narrative art and in the aughts it seemed a natural progression for me to turn to storytelling. Picture books are -in my opinion- the perfect pairing of art and storytelling.
Besides writing, you are a gifted illustrator and artist too. What do you like best—writing or drawing and painting?
Thanks! I like it all. Painting takes much longer than writing for me, but both are very rewarding.
One of your book characters is a child named Grumpasaurus? What was your inspiration for this character?
Haha, myself of course. But I also dedicated it to my mother, who might have a temper that rivals mine.
Tell us about your newest book, “Pigeon & Cat.” What was your inspiration for this title and what is the message of the book?
The idea for “Pigeon & Cat” came to me when I was living in Red Hook, Brooklyn over a decade ago. On my frequent walks in the neighborhood, I became aware of all the feral cats that lived in the empty lots along the avenue. The cats were very cute, and I would often approach them, but they would always hiss and run away as soon as they saw me coming. I wondered what it would take to win them over. Then hurricane Sandy hit in 2012, and I had to move out of my flooded neighborhood. Safe and warm in a new location, I often thought about those cats. Did they weather the storm or move deeper into the borough? I had imagined that they had stayed put, cautiously rooted to the only place they’d ever known. I could relate to that. I hadn’t wanted to move after Sandy, but being forced into a new neighborhood turned out to be a very positive and constructive change for me. Since then I’ve wanted to write a book about my time before and after Sandy. A book about leaving a safe space to inhabit a larger one filled with uncertainty. A book about winning over one of those wild feral strays in Red Hook and showing them there’s new life after a rough storm-so maybe then they’d let down their guard and welcome anyone who’d attempt to cross their path.
What’s your best selling book so far? Where can people buy your books?
My books are available in most indie bookstores and online on Amazon and Indiebound. My two best selling books are “Bad Apple” (on its 12th printing in paperback) and “Tough Cookie” (on its 6th printing and about to be published as a board book this September).
You are the youngest grandson of prolific American writer Ernest Hemingway. How has this shaped your life?
Well, honestly not much. My parents were both careful to let their children discover him on our own. I definitely draw inspiration from his discipline and dedication to writing and creativity. I also admire his lust for life and how that informed his work. But the connection certainly hasn’t had any effect on my career one way or the other. I’m happy to be my own authentic, unique, and original self.
What is your favorite Ernest Hemingway book and why?
I love “The Old Man and the Sea.” I’m drawn to pathos, and that book delivers it in spades.
Have you ever been to Cuba, Key West, and other places your grandfather frequently visited? What was the experience like for you?
I’ve been to both those places, and it’s fun to see how extravagant the surroundings were in which my dad grew up. I personally can’t relate, but it’s still fascinating to see.
Away from your career, what do you like to do for entertainment and inspiration in Montana?
We like to go out drinking and I enjoy a nice hike now and then. I’m also a big believer in meditation, so in the warmer months it’s nice to do that with grass under foot.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.