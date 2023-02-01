Five candidates for the new superintendent of Livingston Public Schools will be interviewed Thursday by the Board of Trustees, according to a news release from the school district.
The candidates are Denise Chrest, Chad Johnson, Teresa Rensch, Monte Silk, and Todd Wester.
A reception for the candidates will be held today at 4 p.m. at the Park High library at 102 View Vista Dr. The interviews with the candidates will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Shane Center.
The reception and all meetings with the candidates are open to the public.
The new superintendent will replace Lynne Scalia, the current Livingston School District superintendent, who is retiring at the end of the school year.