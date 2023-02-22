The City of Livingston is clarifying some points about pet ownership in the community, including responsibilities and deadlines coming up.
Pet registration is already technically past due. However, there is a grace period to March 1. According to City Manager Grant Gager, if a pet is found wandering, or happens to get out, the goal of registration is to help displaced pets be reunited with their owners in a timely manner. Registration also ensures that pets are being given proper medical care, including boosters.
Officials said that home and business owners are responsible for registration and being in complete control of their pets at all times. If they tend to stray, it is recommended they be on a tether or leash.
As far as fecal matter goes, Animal Control Officer Erica Evanson said that is a little harder to remedy, and is a matter of public health. Fines for not picking up after furry friends start at $50 and don’t exceed $300.
Code enforcement is a rather difficult position in city government due to citations being based off complaints and an honor system and a lot of neighbor versus neighbor kind of situations, said Gager.
“People don’t want to tell on their neighbors and be ‘that person’; however in order to find a resolution, sometimes you have to be ‘that person,” he said.
On Sunday Mary Holden Edwards said she was walking her dog in an alley near the Yellowstone History Museum when an unleashed dog aggressively tried to attack her.
“I suggest that if an animal viciously approaches you please report this to the city so that we as citizens can keep the community safe for everyone,” Edwards said. “Not everyone would be able to defend themselves as well as I was able to. It was pretty scary. I feel my self-defense training saved my life. From the dispatch call to the police officer I spoke to, to the animal control officer they were responsive, showed concern and took my complaint seriously. Erica called me first thing Tuesday morning to follow up and get my statement.”
Pet registration fee is $5 for spayed or neutered cats; $15 for dogs. If your pet is not fixed, both cat and dog registration is $75. Registration is valid from the date purchased through the fiscal year, and all new pets should be registered within 30 days of arrival in their new home. This includes dogs and cats, according to Evanson. It is also highly recommended to microchip pets so that if they are picked up they can be easily identified through local veterinary offices.
If you find a dog running around, there is a good chance it’s home is within a six-block radius. To help reunite it with its owner, call local dispatch at (406) 222-2050. Park Your Paws and Stafford Animal Shelter can also help.