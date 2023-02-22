Puppy in the trash

A dog, displaced from its owner and home, was spotted in an alley downtown getting into trash in mid-November. The dog was reunited with its owner, who was at work, by Park County Animal Control Officer Erica Evanson shortly after he was picked up. 

 PHOTO BY CASSI GEISER

The City of Livingston is clarifying some points about pet ownership in the community, including responsibilities and deadlines coming up.

Pet registration is already technically past due. However, there is a grace period to March 1. According to City Manager Grant Gager, if a pet is found wandering, or happens to get out, the goal of registration is to help displaced pets be reunited with their owners in a timely manner. Registration also ensures that pets are being given proper medical care, including boosters.