SATURDAY, Feb. 18• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 10:30 a.m.
• Al-Anon meeting, for families and friends of alcoholics, 11:30 a.m., Pine Creek United Methodist Church.
• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m.
SUNDAY, Feb. 19• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 10 a.m.
• Auction, Windy City Auction Gallery, 217 W. Park St., 10 a.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 1 p.m.
• AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, Emigrant St. John’s Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.
MONDAY, Feb. 20• AA meeting — Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St, 7:30 a.m.
• Al-Anon, St. William’s Catholic Church in Gardiner, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, As Bill Sees It, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, Feb. 21• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 W. Park St., 8 a.m.
• AA meeting, Big Book Study, 1306 East Park St., noon.
• Livingston City Commission, City-County Complex, 414 E. Callender St., 5:30 p.m.
• Last Word Toastmasters, hybrid meeting at American Bank, 120 N. Second St., and via Zoom, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
• AA meeting, 12 x 12 Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
• Bear Creek Council, Gardiner, 7 p.m.
• Wilsall AA meeting, Shields River Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, March 1• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.
• Communication Skills Group, Peer Solutions Drop-In Center, 104 W. Clark St., 4-5 p.m. Call 222-3332.
• AA meeting, Happy Hour Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 5 p.m
• Al-Anon, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 5 p.m.
• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Big Book Studies, Vince Grant Hall, 5:30 p.m.
• Electric Peak Arts Council meeting, Gardiner Visitor Center, 216 Park St., 5:30 p.m.
• Golden Word Toastmasters, Gardiner Ranger Station, U.S. Highway 89 South, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Meeting Night, Livingston Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• Gardiner AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, 7 p.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, Gardiner, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, Mount Republic Chapel of Peace, Cooke City, 7 p.m.
• AA 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 St. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.
