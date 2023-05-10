CALENDAR May 10, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAY, May 11• AA meeting, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 a.m.• Veterans Support Group, 430 E. Park St., 10 a.m. All veterans welcome.• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.• Park County Cancer Alliance yoga classes with Alyssa Davis, second floor of Shane Center, noon-1 p.m.• Park County Cancer Alliance Group Connections with Rie Hargraves, second floor of Shane Center, 1-2 p.m.• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.• South West Montana Fly Fishers Club, Paradise Room at Yellowstone Pioneer Lodge, 6 p.m.• Q & A AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.FRIDAY, May 12• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.• AA meeting, Women’s Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.• AA meeting, Men’s Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon.• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Christianity Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next +2 Local State educator delivers 208 books to Winans Elementary 7 hrs ago Local Montana Chamber in Park County for 2-day tour, conference 7 hrs ago News Coffey's diner opens Monday in Big Timber 7 hrs ago News Officials propose turning elementary school into rec center 7 hrs ago +3 Local Americorps volunteers plant trees with Livingston Loves Trees 7 hrs ago Local Forest gets nearly $40M for flood repairs 7 hrs ago Trending now Officials propose turning elementary school into rec center Local official to serve as president of statewide organization Montana Chamber in Park County for 2-day tour, conference State educator delivers 208 books to Winans Elementary Park County Pioneer Society holds 85th annual banquet