THURSDAY, Feb. 2• AA meeting, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 a.m.
• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.
• Park County Cancer Alliance yoga classes with Alyssa Davis, second floor of Shane Center, noon-1 p.m.
• Thirsty Thursday Night Football at the Elk’s Lodge, 130 S. Second St., Livingston, 6-9 p.m.
• Peace By Piece Quilt Guild, American Lutheran Church basement, 6:30 p.m.
• Q & A AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
• Clyde Park City Planning Board, Clyde Park Town Hall, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, Feb. 3• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.
• AA meeting, Women’s Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.
• AA meeting, Men’s Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon.
• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon.
• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.
• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.
