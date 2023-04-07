CALENDAR Apr 7, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, April 8• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 10:30 a.m.• Al-Anon meeting, for families and friends of alcoholics, 11:30 a.m., Pine Creek United Methodist Church.• Together We All bilingual story time, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 1 p.m.• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Gardiner Baptist Church, 802 Scott St., 7 p.m.• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m.SUNDAY, April 9• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 10 a.m.• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 1 p.m.• AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.• AA meeting, Emigrant St. John’s Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.MONDAY, April 10• AA meeting — Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St, 7:30 a.m• Angel Line board meeting, West Room, City-County Complex, 3 p.m.• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.• Park County Republicans, 6:30 p.m., email lyndalklein@gmail.com.• Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph’s Hall, 7 p.m.• AA meeting, As Bill Sees It, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 8 p.m.TUESDAY, April 11• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 W. Park St., 8 a.m.• Fly Fishers International Museum, 5237 U.S. Highway 89 South, 8 a.m.• AA meeting, Big Book Study, 1306 East Park St., noon.• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.• Livingston School Board, Park High Library, 6 p.m.• Last Word Toastmasters, hybrid meeting at American Bank, 120 N. Second St., and via Zoom, Tuesday, 6 p.m.• Gardiner-Park County Water District Board meeting, the Gardiner District Office, 6 p.m.• Wilsall AA meeting, Shields River Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.• American Legion Auxiliary, Legion Hall, 112 N. B St., 7 p.m.• AA meeting, 12 x 12 Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.• American Legion Meeting, Gardiner Community Center, 7 p.m.• Gardiner Resort Area District monthly meeting, Gardiner Visitor Center, 216 Park St., 7 p.m.• Paradise Valley Fire Department, monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Armed Forces Food Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next School 18 employees announce plans to leave Livingston School District 5 hrs ago Local Graffiti train 5 hrs ago Local Wheatgrass hosts event to celebrate Earth Day, National Poetry Month 5 hrs ago +2 Local Preschool art show raises funds for supplies 5 hrs ago Local Snowflakes come down 7 hrs ago +4 Montana Judge orders halt to construction of NorthWestern power plant in Laurel 7 hrs ago Trending now R-Y Timber entertains potential buyers More than 5,000 eggs to be hidden at Easter egg hunt Some residents could be required to change out water lines Local couple to celebrate 69th wedding anniversary Pray woman accused of burglary in Emigrant