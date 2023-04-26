CALENDAR Apr 26, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAY, April 27• AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 8 a.m.• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.• Park County Cancer Alliance yoga classes with Alyssa Davis, second floor of Shane Center, noon-1 p.m.• Park County Cancer Alliance Group Connections with Rie Hargraves, second floor of Shane Center, 1-2 p.m.• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.• Q & A AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.FRIDAY, April 28• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.• AA meeting, Women’s Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.• AA meeting, Men’s Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon.• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Christianity Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Local Teenager being held in connection with car chase 8 hrs ago National North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people 9 hrs ago +3 News Charges pending against alleged associates of convicted felon 9 hrs ago Local Njaa receives award from Keller Williams 9 hrs ago +2 Local Eastside Coffee up for sale, owners asking $850,000 9 hrs ago Local Senate gives initial OK to $300M mental health initiative 9 hrs ago Trending now Charges pending against alleged associates of convicted felon Eastside Coffee up for sale, owners asking $850,000 Teenager being held in connection with car chase Riding in Yellowstone Arthur M. Blank Foundation hits $1B milestone