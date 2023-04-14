SATURDAY, April 15• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 10:30 a.m.
• Together We All bilingual story time, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 1 p.m.
• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m.
SUNDAY, April 16• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 10 a.m.
• Auction, Windy City Auction Gallery, 217 W. Park St., 10 a.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 1 p.m.
• AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, Emigrant St. John’s Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.
MONDAY, April 17• AA meeting — Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St, 7:30 a.m.
• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Al-Anon, St. William’s Catholic Church in Gardiner, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, As Bill Sees It, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, April 18• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 W. Park St., 8 a.m.
• AA meeting, Big Book Study, 1306 East Park St., noon.
• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Livingston City Commission, City-County Complex, 414 E. Callender St., 5:30 p.m.
• Last Word Toastmasters, hybrid meeting at American Bank, 120 N. Second St., and via Zoom, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
• AA meeting, 12 x 12 Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
• Bear Creek Council, Gardiner, 7 p.m.
• Wilsall AA meeting, Shields River Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.
