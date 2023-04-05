CALENDAR Apr 5, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAY, April 6• AA meeting, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 a.m.• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.• Park County Cancer Alliance yoga classes with Alyssa Davis, second floor of Shane Center, noon-1 p.m.• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.• Peace By Piece Quilt Guild, American Lutheran Church basement, 6:30 p.m.• Q & A AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.• Clyde Park City Planning Board, Clyde Park Town Hall, 7 p.m.FRIDAY. April 7• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.• AA meeting, Women’s Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.• AA meeting, Men’s Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon.• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon.• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Christianity Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Local More than 5,000 eggs to be hidden at Easter egg hunt 8 hrs ago Local Park County gets new sheriff’s deputy 8 hrs ago +2 Local Local nursery featured in Edible Bozeman magazine 8 hrs ago News Area snowpack highest in three years, but flooding unlikely, says hydrologist 8 hrs ago +2 Local Elk River Books kicks off National Poetry Month with two poets 10 hrs ago +2 Local Educatio to expand program offering to include preschool and kindergarten 21 hrs ago Trending now R-Y Timber entertains potential buyers Pray woman accused of burglary in Emigrant Former Livingston woman among astronauts set for moon mission Area snowpack highest in three years, but flooding unlikely, says hydrologist Park County gets new sheriff’s deputy