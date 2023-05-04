CALENDAR May 4, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY, May 5• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.• AA meeting, Women’s Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.• AA meeting, Men’s Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon.• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon.• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.SATURDAY, May 6• Open House, United in Light Draft Horse Sanctuary, 10 a.m.• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 10:30 a.m.• Together We All bilingual story time, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 1 p.m.• AA meeting, Potluck Dinner, 6 p.m., Birthday Meeting, 7 p.m., Families welcome, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m.• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m.• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Gardiner Baptist Church, 802 Scott St., 7 p.m. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Food Contact the Enterprise Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form. What to read next Local Cleaning up the park 1 hr ago Local Spring outing with Elevate Montessori 1 hr ago Montana Montana governor signs abortion bills, will sign others 1 hr ago Montana Montana for-sale-by-owner listings to return to Zillow following 2023 Legislature 1 hr ago Montana Dave's Sushi food poisoning outbreak sickens 30 1 hr ago +2 Local Court’s in Session 1 hr ago Trending now Enterprise to change print frequency with enhanced local coverage Vermillion, Edwards lead in unofficial school board election results 19-year-old's death was accidental, city says City gauging public opinion on proposed rec center Yellowstone Harvest Festival tickets are on sale