CALENDAR
May 17, 2023

THURSDAY, May 18
• AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 8 a.m.
• Veterans Support Group, 430 E. Park St., 10 a.m. All veterans welcome.
• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.
• Livingston Chamber of Commerce meeting, 303 E. Park St., noon.
• Park County Cancer Alliance yoga classes with Alyssa Davis, second floor of Shane Center, noon-1 p.m.
• Gardiner Chamber of Commerce meeting, Gardiner Visitor Center, 216 Park St., noon.
• CVB meeting, Gardiner Chamber Visitor Center, 1 p.m.
• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Training night, Park County Rural Fire Department, Rural Fire Station, 6:30 p.m.
• Clyde Park Planning Board, Clyde Park Town Hall, 7 p.m.
• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association, American Legion, 7 p.m.
• Q & A AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, May 19
• Open Walking Hours, Civic Center, 7 a.m.-9:30 a.m
• Tai Chi, Civic Center, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.
• AA meeting, Women's Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.
• AA meeting, Men's Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon
• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon.
• Pickleball, Civic Center, 2-4 p.m.
• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.
• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.