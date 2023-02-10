SATURDAY, Feb. 11
SATURDAY, Feb. 11
• AA meeting Third Step Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 10:30 a.m.
• Al-Anon meeting, for families and friends of alcoholics, 11:30 a.m., Pine Creek United Methodist Church.
• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Gardiner Baptist Church, 802 Scott St., 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, Daily Reflections Study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m.
SUNDAY, Feb. 12
• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 10 a.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 1 p.m.
• AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, Emigrant St. John’s Episcopal Church, 7 p.m.
MONDAY, Feb. 13
• AA meeting — Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St, 7:30 a.m
• Angel Line board meeting, West Room, City-County Complex, 3 p.m.
• Park County Republicans, 6:30 p.m., email lyndalklein@gmail.com.
• Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph’s Hall, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, As Bill Sees It, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, Feb. 14
• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 W. Park St., 8 a.m.
• Fly Fishers International Museum, 5237 U.S. Highway 89 South, 8 a.m.
• AA meeting, Big Book Study, 1306 East Park St., noon.
• Livingston School Board, Park High Library, 6 p.m.
• Last Word Toastmasters, hybrid meeting at American Bank, 120 N. Second St., and via Zoom, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
• Gardiner-Park County Water District Board meeting, the Gardiner District Office, 6 p.m.
• Wilsall AA meeting, Shields River Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.
• American Legion Auxiliary, Legion Hall, 112 N. B St., 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, 12 x 12 Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
• American Legion Meeting, Gardiner Community Center, 7 p.m.
• Gardiner Resort Area District monthly meeting, Gardiner Visitor Center, 216 Park St., 7 p.m.
• Paradise Valley Fire Department, monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m.
