CALENDAR Apr 19, 2023 29 min ago

THURSDAY, April 20• AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 8 a.m.• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.• Livingston Chamber of Commerce meeting, 303 E. Park St., noon.• Park County Cancer Alliance yoga classes with Alyssa Davis, second floor of Shane Center, noon-1 p.m.• Gardiner Chamber of Commerce meeting, Gardiner Visitor Center, 216 Park St., noon.• CVB meeting, Gardiner Chamber Visitor Center, 1 p.m.• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.• Training night, Park County Rural Fire Department, Rural Fire Station, 6:30 p.m.• Clyde Park Planning Board, Clyde Park Town Hall, 7 p.m.• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association, American Legion, 7 p.m.• Q & A AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.FRIDAY, April 21• Open Walking Hours, Civic Center, 7 a.m.-9:30 a.m• Tai Chi, Civic Center, 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.• Preschool Storytime, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-11 a.m.• AA meeting, Women's Only 12 x 12 study, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., noon.• AA meeting, Men's Only 12 x 12 study, Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 West Park St., noon• Gamblers Anonymous, Southwest Chemical Dependency Center, noon.• Pickleball, Civic Center, 2-4 p.m.• American Legion Post 23 Burger Night, American Legion, 5 p.m.• AA meeting, 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 S. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.