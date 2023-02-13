TUESDAY, Feb. 14• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 W. Park St., 8 a.m.
• Fly Fishers International Museum, 5237 U.S. Highway 89 South, 8 a.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TUESDAY, Feb. 14• T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 919 W. Park St., 8 a.m.
• Fly Fishers International Museum, 5237 U.S. Highway 89 South, 8 a.m.
• AA meeting, Big Book Study, 1306 East Park St., noon.
• Last Word Toastmasters, hybrid meeting at American Bank, 120 N. Second St., and via Zoom, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
• Gardiner-Park County Water District Board meeting, the Gardiner District Office, 6 p.m.
• Wilsall AA meeting, Shields River Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.
• American Legion Auxiliary, Legion Hall, 112 N. B St., 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, 12 x 12 Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 7 p.m.
• American Legion Meeting, Gardiner Community Center, 7 p.m.
• Gardiner Resort Area District monthly meeting, Gardiner Visitor Center, 216 Park St., 7 p.m.
• Paradise Valley Fire Department, monthly meeting, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.
• Library Board Meeting via Zoom, Livingston-Park County Library, 2 p.m.
• Communication Skills Group, Peer Solutions Drop-In Center, 104 W. Clark St., 4-5 p.m. Call 222-3332.
• Al-Anon, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 5 p.m.
AA meeting, Happy Hour Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 5 p.m.
• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Big Book Studies, Vince Grant Hall, 5:30 p.m.
• Golden Word Toastmasters, Gardiner Ranger Station, U.S. Highway 89 South, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Meeting Night, Livingston Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• VFW Post 2154, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, Gardiner, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, Mount Republic Chapel of Peace, Cooke City, 7 p.m.
• Gardiner AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, 7 p.m.
• AA 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 St. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 401 South Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047 or use our online form.