WEDNESDAY, April 19• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.
• Library Board Meeting via Zoom, Livingston-Park County Library, 2 p.m.
• Communication Skills Group, Peer Solutions Drop-In Center, 104 W. Clark St., 4-5 p.m. Call 222-3332.
• Al-Anon, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 E. Park St., 5 p.m.
AA meeting, Happy Hour Group, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 5 p.m.
• Overeaters Anonymous meeting, Big Book Studies, Vince Grant Hall, 5:30 p.m.
• Golden Word Toastmasters, Gardiner Ranger Station, U.S. Highway 89 South, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Meeting Night, Livingston Elks Lodge, 7 p.m.
• VFW Post 2154, American Legion Hall, 7 p.m.
• Narcotics Anonymous, Vince Grant Hall, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, Gardiner, 7 p.m.
• AA meeting, Mount Republic Chapel of Peace, Cooke City, 7 p.m.
• Gardiner AA meeting, St. William’s Catholic Church, 7 p.m.
• AA 449 Group, Loaves & Fishes, 301 St. Main St. #1, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, April 20• AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 8 a.m.
• Books & Babies, Livingston-Park County Public Library, 228 W. Calendar St., 10:30-10:50 a.m.
• Livingston Chamber of Commerce meeting, 303 E. Park St., noon.
• Park County Cancer Alliance yoga classes with Alyssa Davis, second floor of Shane Center, noon-1 p.m.
• Gardiner Chamber of Commerce meeting, Gardiner Visitor Center, 216 Park St., noon.
• CVB meeting, Gardiner Chamber Visitor Center, 1 p.m.
• Educatio Learning Studio, 129 S. Main St., reading, phonics games, STEAM projects, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Training night, Park County Rural Fire Department, Rural Fire Station, 6:30 p.m.
• Clyde Park Planning Board, Clyde Park Town Hall, 7 p.m.
• Livingston Roundup Rodeo Association, American Legion, 7 p.m.
• Q & A AA meeting, Vince Grant Hall, 1306 East Park St., 7 p.m.
